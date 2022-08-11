iHeartRadio
Disney+ ad-free subscription cost to rise by 38% in December

Disney said it is raising prices for streaming subscribers in the U.S. who want to watch Disney+ without ads as more viewers switch to what CEO Bob Chapek described Wednesday as the "best value in streaming."

The price increases are tied to a new tiered service Disney will launch in December for U.S. subscribers. 

The basic Disney+ service today costs $7.99 per month. 

Starting in December, that basic service will run ads, so a subscriber who wants no ads will have to upgrade to a premium service that starts at $10.99 per month, a 38% increase over current prices.

