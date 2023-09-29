Disney Plus announces crackdown on password sharing in Canada

NEW YORK - Password-sharing crackdowns are becoming more and more common in the streaming world today. And Disney Plus is following suit.

In an email sent to users in Canada, Disney announced upcoming restrictions on Canadian subscribers' ability to share login credentials outside of their household set to go into effect for most Canadian users on Nov. 1.

When contacted by The Associated Press, a spokesperson for Disney Plus did not share if similar household restrictions could be expected countries beyond Canada.

In a recent earnings call, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger vowed to make the company's streaming service more profitable and alluded to wider password crackdown efforts through next year.