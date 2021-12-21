Displaced Wheatley residents to receive holiday gift baskets as work continues at explosion site

Chatham-Kent is looking to lift the spirits of Wheatley residents who remain displaced following the explosion in August that levelled several buildings injuring more than 20 people.

According to a release, the municipality has put together 100 gift baskets with the help of local businesses.

Mayor Darrin Canniff says, "Nothing can replace being in your home during the holidays, but the gift is a heartfelt gesture while we continue to work toward resolving the issue."

Demolition of buildings at the site on Erie St. N. has been completed and some residents have been allowed back into their homes for a short time to retrieve personal items.

The municipality says a gas-like smell has been reported in the area, but monitoring equipment has not detected anything.

Officials believe ongoing construction and soil disturbance is most likely the source of the smell.

The evacuation zone remains in place and there's still no timeline for residents to permanently return to their homes.