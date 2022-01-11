'Distillery Square' project in the works in Walkerville

The area around Walkerville Brewery is set to get a major facelift.

The brewery and the Rosati Group are joining forces for a project they're calling 'Distillery Square.'

The plan will see the two former Hiram Walker whiskey barrel rack house buildings at Wyandotte St. and Argyle Rd. transformed into a mixed-use hub featuring restaurant and retail space, lofts, offices and a boutique hotel.

Brewery owner Mike Brkovich says there's a lot of history to celebrate in the neighbourhood.

"When you walk around the neighbourhood and see the great architecture from 100 years ago it really has a warmth to it. We've got Hiram Walkers here, the Walkerville Brewery, the brewing and the distillery history that goes along with Windsor."

He says this is going to take Walkerville to the next level.

"We believe that this development is going to significantly change Walkerville. It'll improve, obviously, the amount of residential units that are going to be here and if you don't want a cookie cutter experience, you're going to come into the boutique hotel here."

Brkovich says the project will revamp the neighbourhood while honouring its roots.

"I think the Rosati's and I look at it as a legacy project where we could preserve and protect a number of these significant historical buildings and make a difference in our community."

Brkovich adds the team hopes to get construction underway within the next six months with a goal of having the project fully completed in three to five years.

— with files from CTV Windsor