District President of OSSTF 9 is frustrated by recent announcement from Ontario Government

The District President of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation District 9, is frustrated, but not surprised by recent announcements made by the Ontario Government.

Erin Roy says she is confused by how a two day delay for a return to classes will be a sufficient amount of time.

She says in her experience a two day delay has proven to not be enough time.

"A lot of the modeling was available before the holidays. I think this is very typical of government to leave it to the last minute, put out a bunch of information with the hope that it comes to fruition but that hasn't been their track record."

Roy says she feels the government does not respect teachers in Ontario.

"They completely diminish the role that we play, they give no care to what has been done over the last, almost two years now in the education sector. It seems like I'm always holding my breath to see what the next announcement will be knowing that most of the time whatever they say, doesn't come true."

Roy says she still hasn't gotten all the information yet.

"I don't even know what the delay of in person learning for student's means for people I represent, like what are we doing? I have zero information and that's because the government likes to announce things publicly before they even let school boards or the unions know."

She's asking families to be patient with educators as these decisions are not made by them but the government

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says the two day delay will give schools time to provide N95 masks to staff in schools and deploy HEPA filter units in classrooms.







