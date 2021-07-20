Disturbance Call Leads to Fentanyl Bust in Leamington

A routine call for service led to a drug bust in Leamington over the weekend.

Essex County OPP say officers were called to Talbot Street West around 1:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a disturbance where a man was located and arrested for violating a release order.

An undisclosed amount of suspected purple fentanyl was found on the man, according to police.

A 21-year-old man from Leamington is charged with failure to comply with a release order and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The street drug purple fentanyl or "purple heroin" contains unknown quantities of fentanyl. Fentanyl can be fatal in doses as small as 2 mg, which police say is the equivalent to 32 grains of table salt.