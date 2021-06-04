Dividing Line Now Painted in Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

A line has now been painted in the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel amid the Mayor's efforts to hold a vaccincation clinic under the Detoit River.

As you've heard on AM800 News, the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation has unanimously approved closing the tunnel to set up a temporary COVID-19 vaccination site.

Drew Dilkens says it's a crazy idea, but it just may work with Canadians staying in Canada while American pharmacists administer the shots from the U.S. side.

If the plan goes forward, it would mean Canadian residents who are vaccinated in the tunnel would not have to do a 14-day quarantine because they never left the country.