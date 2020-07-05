Dixon Earns IndyCar Win at Indianapolis



Scott Dixon retook the lead with 17 laps to go and pulled away from Graham Rahal to earn his first IndyCar Grand Prix victory.

The five-time series champion beat Rahal to the checkered flag by 19.9469 seconds.

The 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner ended what had been a frustrating quest for a second win at the Brickyard, claiming his first IndyCar Grand Prix title.

It's the first time in Dixon's 20-year career he has opened the season with back-to-back victories.

He won the season opener last month at Texas. Dixon, of Chip Ganassi Racing, also broke Team Penske's five-year reign on the IndyCar GP title.

Dixon's 48 career wins are third all-time behind A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti.

Canadian James Hinchcliffe from Oakville, finished 11th.

IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway are making an active effort to increase diversity throughout the industry with a $1 million donation to a new ``Race for Equality & Change'' initiative.

IndyCar does not have any Black drivers. Bubba Wallace is the only full-time black driver in NASCAR's top Cup Series.

The initiative announced at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is aimed at both developing diversity within the sanctioning body and at the speedway, as well at the grassroots racing levels.

with files from Canadian Press