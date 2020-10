Scott Dixon is the IndyCar champion for the sixth time and second in three seasons.

Dixon clinched it with a third-place finish at St. Petersburg, a good enough showing to beat Josef Newgarden for the title.

Newgarden's best and probably only chance to keep his IndyCar crown was to win the season finale.

He used a spectacular two-car pass for the lead to indeed win, but it wasn't enough.

with files from Associated Press