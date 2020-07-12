Dixon Wins 3rd Straight

Scott Dixon raced to his third straight victory with an improbable triumph in the opener of a weekend doubleheader at Road America, as IndyCar welcomed fans to its races for the first time this season.

Dixon took the lead shortly after a caution flag and beat Will Power by 2.5386 seconds.

They were followed in order by Alex Palou, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Colton Herta.

Dixon has won each of the three IndyCar races in the pandemic-delayed season. He's the first IndyCar driver to start a season with at least three consecutive victories since Sebastien

Bourdais reeled off four straight to start the 2006 campaign.

The only other drivers to open an IndyCar season with at least three straight victories are A.J. Foyt (seven in 1964) and Al Unser (three in 1971).

This marked the first time spectators were allowed in an IndyCar event this season after they weren't permitted in races at Fort Worth or Indianapolis.

IndyCar is treating each event separately and following local and state health regulations at each track as it decides whether to allow fans.

IndyCar also plans to have spectators next weekend for a doubleheader in Iowa, where the oval track has grandstands.

IndyCar is hoping fans will fill 50% of the speedway's capacity for the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23.



