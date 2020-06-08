Dixon Wins IndyCar Opener

IndyCar was finally able to begin a schedule delayed three months by the coronavirus.

Five-time season champion Scott Dixon took the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway, his fourth win at the 1 1/2-mile, high-banked oval.

The 39-year-old New Zealander raced to his 47th career victory and matched A.J. Foyt's record of 18 seasons with a win.

Dixon sped off following a restart with three laps left. He surged ahead following a caution caused when young teammate Felix Rosenqvist crashed. Dixon finished 4.4 seconds ahead of Simon Pagenaud.

Defending IndyCar champion and polesitter Josef Newgarden finished third.

The next IndyCar event will be the GMR Grand Prix on July 4, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



with files from Associated Press