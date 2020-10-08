Djokovic Advances to French Open Semi's

The top-seeded Novak Djokovic got off to a slow start on the scoreboard before coming back to beat No. 17 seed Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

This was a rematch from the U.S. Open last month, when Djokovic was defaulted in the fourth round for hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball he smacked in anger with his racket after dropping a game in the first set.

That went into the books as a loss and remains the only blemish on his 36-1 record in 2020.

Djokovic certainly seems to have moved past that episode, winning all 10 matches he's played since.

He wore a bandage on his neck Wednesday and had problems with his left arm that seemed to ease after he was massaged by a trainer during changeovers.

Djokovic will meet No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in one of Friday's semifinals as he seeks a second French Open championship and 18th Grand Slam title.

Rafael Nadal faces Diego Schwartzman in the other.

with files from Associated Press