Djokovic, Russian players expected to compete at French Open

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play at the French Open even if he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 as long as the coronavirus situation in France remains stable.

And Russian players will be admitted to play but as neutral athletes because of the the war started by their country in neighboring Ukraine.

French Open organizers say there is nothing at the moment preventing Djokovic from defending his title at the clay-court Grand Slam.

France this week lifted measures requiring the need to wear face masks in most settings and allowing people who aren't vaccinated back into restaurants, sports arenas and other venues.