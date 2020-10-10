Djokovic to Face Nadal in French Final

It will be top-seed Novak Djokovic against defending champ and No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal in Sunday's French Open final.

Djokovic survived a roller coaster of momentum in what became a five-setter, blowing a two-sets-to-love lead before disposing of fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic wasted a match point in the third set before carving out a 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 victory to reach the French Open final for the fifth time.

Nadal will be making his 13th final appearance at Roland Garros following a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 win over Diego Schwartzman. The 12th-seeded Schwartzman came back from being down a break to tie the third set, 5-5 before losing to Nadal for the 10th time in 11 meetings.

Nadal will be gunning for his 13th French Open title, extending his own record. Nadal also gets a chance to tie Roger Federer for the men's record of 20 Slam titles.

He has never lost at Roland Garros when reaching the semifinals.

Djokovic has earned just one of his 17 Grand Slam titles on the Paris clay. The Serbian is 29-26 all time against Nadal, but the Spaniard holds a 9-6 edge in slams and is 6-1 versus Djokovic in major finals.

