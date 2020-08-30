Djokovic Wins, Tying a Nadal Record
Canadian Milos Raonic came up short in his first A-T-P tournament final appearance in more than two years.
Raonic fell in three sets to world Number-1 Novak Djokovic at the Western and Southern Open in New York.
Djokovic overcame a sluggish start to beat Raonic, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 and remain unbeaten this season.
It was a good way for Djokovic to get tuned up ahead of the U.S. Open, which starts Monday at the same site in New York.
The No. 1-ranked Djokovic improved to 23-0 in 2020.
Victoria Azarenka won her first tour title since 2016 when Naomi Osaka pulled out of the women's final because of a left hamstring injury.
with files from (The Associated Press)