DNA Helps Solve Crime in Chatham-Kent

DNA has helped to solve a crime in Chatham-Kent.

Back in January, officers responded to an alarm at a pharmacy in Tilbury where a suspect had smashed the front window and tried to pry open the narcotics cabinet.

According to police, enough damage was done that the suspect was able to remove several bottles of pills.



In March, police were told that a DNA profile was generated from evidence collected at the scene and matched that of a local man.

On Monday night, 38-year-old Ryan Pollock of Tilbury was charged with break and enter. He was released pending a future court date.