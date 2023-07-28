Do Good Divas and Habitat for Humanity fundraiser returning

The Do Good Divas have announced their signature event "A Girls Night Out in Handbag Heaven" will return this year, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex.

It had been impacted by the pandemic the past few years, though they did hold a virtual event back in the fall of 2020.

The popular fundraiser will help support the build of two homes in Windsor's Sandwich Towne neighbourhood.

With affordable housing a serious concern for the community, the Divas say they're proud to partner and support the programs offered by Habitat for Humanity which have been successful in building lasting change for a stronger, healthier community.

Both the Divas and Habitat are asking for community support, especially through the donation of new handbags.

Donations of new and very gently used handbags can be dropped off at the Habitat Restore or Forest Glade Fireplaces.

Lindsay Lovecky, Chair of Habitat for Humanity and Do Good Divas vice president, says they're excited to be back after taking a hiatus.

"The year that COVID-19 started we did swap to an online, virtual event for that year because we had already kind of started everything," she continued. "And it actually went much better than we ever expected, we had never done a social media type event, so it went well but it's finally time we felt to bring it back."

Lovecky says the event will be a silent and live handbag auction.

"We traditionally have our room full of donated handbags, purses, briefcases, any type of bag that you can imagine donated by local retailers or individuals. And then in the main room we'll have the small little dinner, as well as some other exciting additives that are a little bit new just because of the partnership with Habitat."

She says with affordable housing being such a concern for the community, it's a worthwhile cause.

"The Divas themselves, their mandate is to support health care and good deeds, doing what they do. And it just seems so fitting with the housing crisis we're going through, good health starts with a good home, so this just seems like a perfect fit," she said.

The event will be held the evening of Thursday, October 26 and will feature the auction of everything from designer, classic, vintage and funky handbags along with celebrity handbag donations for added excitement.

Since the first handbag event in 2007, the Do Good Divas have donated $800,000 to various local causes for the health and well-being of our community.