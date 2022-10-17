Do Good Divas reveal finished ICU Family Conference room at WRH Ouellette Campus

The Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation is thanking the Do Good Divas after their donation to the Ouellette Campus.

The Do Good Divas, a group of local women, raise money each year through their signature fundraiser known as "A Girls Night Out in Handbag Heaven" in an effort to support healthcare projects in need of a helping hand.

Last year, the group committed to sponsoring the ICU Family Conference room at Windsor Regional Hospital.

However due to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction to the room was delayed. The room is now complete, and aims to provide a quiet space for healthcare staff to meet privately with families to speak about the care being provided to their loved ones in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Do Good Divas have contributed nearly $250,000 to hospital initiatives since 2010.