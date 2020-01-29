Do Not Call 9-1-1 if You Spot a Coyote say LaSalle Police

Do not to call 9-1-1 if you spot a coyote.

The reminder comes after the LaSalle Police Service Central Communications Centre received a large number of calls regarding coyote sightings.

In a posting Wednesday on Facebook, LaSalle police say "in certain instances officers were assigned to follow up and investigate further, however in most or all recent such cases it was discovered that the caller had simply observed a coyote in a residential area during daylight hours."

Senior Constable Terry Seguin says police encourage everyone to contact them if they observe a coyote as a means of tracking this information, but say it is unnecessary and improper to call 9-1-1 to make such a report.

"I think it was four yesterday and four the day before, calling on the emergency line saying that they saw a coyote," says Seguin. "Some of them were substantially after the fact, like an hour and a half, two hours after the fact and they're calling on the emergency line."

A coyote spotted on Matchette Rd. south of Spucewood, January 28, 2020 (Photo by Tasha Charbonneau)

Unless the coyote is posing an imminent threat, you should contact the LaSalle Police Service non-emergency line at 519-969-5210.

Police also warn that coyotes are entering their breeding season which lasts until the end of March. Coyote behaviour during this time may be more bold and protective of their territory.

During the summer of 2019, coyotes attacked two dogs in the town of LaSalle, killing one and injuring another.

Following a series of town meetings on the issue, the Ministry of Natural Resources advised against a cull and instead recommended that property owners work to make their property unwelcoming to wildlife. That includes putting garbage away and keeping pets inside and on a leash.

