Docks at former Westport Marina to be removed

Some docks along LaSalle's waterfront are expected to be removed.

It's part of the town's Small Coast Waterfront Experience project.

Mayor Marc Bondy says council will be asked Tuesday night to approve a tender worth roughly $77,000 to remove the metal docks at the former Westport Marina off Front Road.

He says removing the docks was always part of the project.

"It's all planned ahead and this was part of the plan, it's nothing where we had a curveball but it will be cleaned up," he says.

Bondy says the town is looking to clean up the site.

"Time to take them out, clean up the site and I think you're going to see a vast improvement when we open up the event centre," says Bondy. "It will be done and complete and ready to be used."

He adds the removal is also part of the town's storm water management.

"Water will be released into that area to prevent flooding and of course that goes into the Detroit River and downstream into Lake Erie," he says.

According to a town report, "the removal of the docks would be a significant visual enhancement to the waterfront and overall Small Coast Project."

The former marina is currently being transformed into an event centre, one of the first phases of the waterfront project.