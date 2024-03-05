Dodge announces all-new Dodge Charger to be built in Windsor

Dodge has announced the global debut of the world's first and only electric muscle car, and the brand's first multi-energy muscle car, the all-new Dodge Charger.

The new, electric, all-wheel drive Dodge Charger will be built at the Windsor Assembly Plant, and it will offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options.

Those include the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine and the 420-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK S.O. fueled by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane Standard Output engine.

A few different models of the vehicle, which includes gas-powered ones, will be produced locally starting with two-door versions later this year.

Dodge will introduce the four-door version of the electric Charger during the first quarter of 2025, which will be followed by the two and four-door editions of the gas-powered Charger, and six power levels of the electric vehicles.

All versions will be the same size, and there will be eight exterior colour options for people to choose from.

