(Detroit, MI) -- Dodge is unveiling its all-new electric muscle car.

The Wall Street Journal says Dodge announced it's new EV concept car at a showcase last night.

The Charger Daytona SRT is the brand's first fully electric model, and is expected to go on sale in 2024.

The new EV is intended to replace the Dodge Challenger and Charger, which will both be discontinued in 2023.

