Dodgers Blank Brewers to Sweep Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are moving on to the National League Division Series.

Clayton Kershaw struck out 13 over eight innings of three-hit ball as the Dodgers blanked the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 in Game Two of their NL wild card series in Los Angeles.

Brusdar Graterol got the final three outs for the save as LA swept the best-of-three set in two games.

The Dodgers got all of their runs in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Austin Hedges and a two-run double by Mookie Betts.

Brandon Woodruff struck out nine over four-and-two-thirds innings, but allowed all three runs to take the loss for Milwaukee.

