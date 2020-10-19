Dodgers Claim 25th Pennant

The Los Angeles Dodgers are National League champions for the 25th time after winning the last three games of their NLCS against Atlanta.

The Dodgers erased deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 before completing a 4-3 win over the Braves in Game 7.

Cody Bellinger gave L.A. the lead with a solo homer off Chris Martin in the seventh, one inning after Kike Hernandez tied it with a solo blast.

Will Smith furnished a two-run single for the Dodgers, who will take on the Rays in the World Series beginning Tuesday.

The Braves were held to three hits, none after Austin Riley's RBI single with nobody out in the fourth inning.

Atlanta had runners on second and third with no outs in the fourth before a pair of base-running blunders led to a 5-2-5-6 double play.

The Braves put just one player on base the rest of the night and were robbed of a home run when right fielder Mookie Betts reached above the wall to take one away from Freddie Freeman.

Winning pitcher Julio Urias retired all nine hitters he faced to get to 2-0 in the series.

Although the Dodgers are in the World Series for the third time in four years, they are seeking their first championship since 1988.

with files from Canadian Press