Dodgers Double Up Rays to Take 3-2 World Series Lead

The L.A. Dodgers jumped out to an early lead and beat the Tamap Bay Rays 4-2 in Game Five of the World Series in Arlington, Texas.

Two RBI singles in the first inning made it 2-0 before Joc Pederson added a solo homer in the second.

Clayton Kershaw pitched into the sixth, giving up two runs to get the win.

Max Muncy went deep in the fifth for LA, which is just a win away from its first World Series title since 1988. Tyler Glasnow gave up all four runs to take the loss for Tampa Bay.

Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena drove in runs in the third for the Rays, who trail the series 3-2.

The Rays will give the ball to left-hander Blake Snell in Game 6 on Tuesday night. Los Angeles hasn't announced a starter and may empty the bullpen.

with files from (The Associated Press)