Dodgers Fight Off Elimination with Win Over Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided elimination with a come from behind win over the Atlanta Braves Friday.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off the Atlanta reliever with the same name and Corey Seager homered twice in a 7-3 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

Atlanta is looking to get into the World Series for the first time since 1999 and still holds on to a 3-2 series lead.

Game 6 of the series goes Sunday afternoon at 4:38pm.