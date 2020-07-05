Dodgers Pitcher Price Won't Play Because of Coronavirus

Dodgers pitcher David Price won't play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year.

The five-time All-Star became the latest player to opt out, posting Saturday on Twitter that he wouldn't participate in the 60-game season that's scheduled to begin July 23.

Price's announcement came a day after Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said he wasn't comfortable with the current climate and might not play.

Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, Colorado outfielder Ian Desmond and Arizona pitcher Mike Leake are among those who have already said they're out this year.

In late May, Price said he would give $1,000 each to 220 minor leaguers to help their offset costs.

Price was 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA for Boston last year and helped the Red Sox beat the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series.

The well-traveled Price won the 2012 AL Cy Young Award with Tampa Bay. He's also pitched for Toronto and Detroit and is 150-80 with a 3.31 ERA in 12 seasons.

with files from Associated Press