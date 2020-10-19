Dodgers, Rays Set to Open Fall Classic

The teams with the best records in each league are set to meet in the World Series.

The Dodgers and Rays will open on Tuesday night after each finished memorable League Championship Series matchups this weekend.

Tyler Glasnow will start Tuesday night's World Series opener for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Blake Snell will be on the mound for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Glasnow was 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 11 starts during the regular season and 2-1 with a 4,66 ERA in four post-season starts.

Snell, a left-hander, won the 2018 AL Cy Young Award. He was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 regular-season starts and 2-2 with a 3.20 ERA in four post-season starts.

Because of their superior record, the Dodgers have ``home field advantage'' for the neutral site Series and will bat last in Games 1 and 2, and then in 6 and 7, if necessary.

with files from Canadian Press