Dodgers Win 2020 World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions for the first time in 32 years.

They downed the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in game six of the Fall Classic in Arlington, Tx Tuesday to win their first title since 1988. The Dodgers won the series 4-2 over the Rays.

In winning their sixth MLB Championship, the Dodgers become only the third team in history to lose the World Series in back-to-back years only to come out on top the following season.

Victor Gonzalez took home the win on the mound and Jose Urias secured the save.

LA shortstop Corey Seager has been named World Series MVP — he was also named the most valuable player in the League Championship Series this year.

— with files from Metro Source.