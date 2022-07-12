Dog and rabbit perish in Erieau house fire

A dog and a pet rabbit are dead after a house fire in Erieau.

Chatham-Kent fire says crew were called to 18878 Erieau Road Monday afternoon for a structure fire.

When they arrived, the two-storey home was showing fire through the lower windows and doors.

According to the fire service, high winds pushed the fire into the attic and firefighters went on a defensive attack prior to the flames breaking through the roof.

An excavator was brought in to help extinguish the blaze and to tear down the remains of the partially collapsed structure.

Chatham-Kent fire says one person was home at the time and was able to get out with two dogs.

The cause has been listed as undetermined, with a damage estimate of $200,000.

Photo courtesy: Chatham-Kent fire