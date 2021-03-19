Dog Shot by Police 'Aggressive, Charged Officer, Attempted to Bite': WPS

Police have released more information on an incident that resulted in the shooting death of a dog in Windsor.

Diane Scott told AM800 News she let nine-year-old Rottweiler-Doberman mix named Chloe out the back door of her home while police spoke to a friend of her son Thursday.

Scott claims she had no idea police were in the back yard.

An undated photo of Diane Scott's dog Chloe, that was shot and killed by a Windsor Police Services officer on Thursday March 18, 2021 (Photo courtesy of Diane Scott)

Windsor Police Service says officers were at the home in the 2700 block of Lynngrove Court around 11 a.m. Thursday to arrest a "wanted individual for a serious offence" from another jurisdiction.

Police say officers were conducting their investigation when a dog became "aggressive" and "charged towards them" outside the home.

According to police, "at one point, an officer believed their safety was in jeopardy due to the dog lunging at them and attempting to bite them multiple times."

Police say that's when an officer, "responded by discharging their firearm."

Windsor police say the dog was administered first aid and transported to a veterinary clinic for emergency surgery, but did not survive.

The suspect being sought by police at the home was arrested, but their name has not been disclosed.

As heard on AM800 News, a GoFundMe page has been started to help pay more than $3,000 in vet fees.

Owner Scott, maintains Chloe is a gentle and friendly dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crimestoppers anonymously.