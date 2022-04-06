Dog tethering bylaw coming to Lakeshore

Lakeshore council passed a dog tethering bylaw at their special council meeting on Tuesday night, after many discussions over the topic since it was first introduced back in 2018.

It includes a four hour maximum for tethering in a 24 hour period, dogs will need a license and a tag, and there must be control of dogs outdoors where they're not running at large.

It also covers cats, and allows for a max of three of either dogs or cats.

Lakeshore deputy mayor Tracey Bailey says the basis of the motion when it was brought forward in 2018 was that tethering dogs is inhumane, but that wasn't the focus at last night's meeting.

She says much of the debate focused on the length of time, with some councillors looking for a longer bylaw.

"We certainly ended with four being within the bylaw," she continued. "Administration did comment as well on what would be the impacts of eight hours in terms of bylaw enforcement because certainly you can understand that enforcing these types of bylaws is very challenging."

Bailey says they didn't really hear any proponents that were saying they wanted to tether their dogs for longer than four hours, outside of some farm and county areas.

"When we peeled back the onion those folks were saying no I do go out and the dog does come off the tether and eats lunch and goes for a run. So there wasn't really a lot, I didn't hear anything from any residents at all that wanted an increase," Bailey said.

Council opened the entire matter to get to an Animal Care and Control bylaw, which Bailey says took the bulk of the time, and there are a number of references contained within the document itself.

"Ultimately we ended up with a 45 page document that pretty much contains everything. We scaled back on some of the animals that were included, like chickens and things like that, and those can come back later similar to what you saw other municipalities do recently."

The bylaw will come back in front of council on April 26 for final passage, but won't come into affect until January 1, 2023.

Windsor, Tecumseh, Kingsville, Leamington and LaSalle all have their own tethering bylaws.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive