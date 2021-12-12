Domestic abuse leads to charges for Chatham man

A 34-year-old man from Chatham is facing charges following a domestic disturbance at a residence on Wednesday night.

After police responded to the scene, they learned through investigation that the man had assaulted the woman on multiple occasions, damaged her laptop and forcibly confined her inside his residence for several days.

Police say thankfully another resident in the home heard the commotion last night and called police.



The 34-year-old was arrested and charged with:

- Three counts of assault

- Two counts of assault causing bodily harm

- Forcible confinement

- Mischief under $5000



He's been held in custody pending a bail hearing.