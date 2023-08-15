Dominican authorities investigate Rays' Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to the office of the attorney general in his native country.

The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list.

The move will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player.

The investigations follow reported social media posts suggesting Franco was in a relationship with a minor.

The Associated Press has not been able to verify the reported posts.

Asked about Franco's alleged relationship with the minor, the media office of the attorney general in the Dominican Republic said in a statement "there are investigations regarding that matter."