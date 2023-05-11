Domino's Canada celebrates 40 years with $40,000 donation to Windsor-Essex Food Bank

One of the big pizza chains is paying it forward in celebrating 40 years of operations in Canada.

Domino’s Pizza of Canada presented a cheque for $40,000 to the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association on Wednesday evening in the Augustus Ballroom at Caesar’s Windsor Hotel & Casino.

The donation will go towards supporting hunger relief in communities extending across the Windsor-Essex region.

CEO of the UHC - Hub of Opportunities, June Muir, also serves as the President of the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association.

Muir says this is a great donation that means a lot to the association, and will help out many people as a result.

"We have seen a huge increase in demand, food inflation is higher than inflation. We have served 49,000 individuals and families in the first quarter of 2023, so that's an increase of 22 per cent. This is going to allow us to buy products that aren't donated, and right now donations are down so it really does mean a lot," she said.

She says what they'll do with the $40,000 is buy milk, eggs, meat and other products that aren't donated.

"This will help us. It's going to provide that for 15 food banks. It is a lot of money, I'm not sure how long that will last, but we serve at the Unemployed Help Centre two times a month. We had to decrease because we can't keep up with food demand, and other food banks have reduced to once a month."

Muir says right now things are in a critical position, with many individuals and families relying on food banks.

She says given that, it's such an important thing for a big company like Domino's to come through for local families.

"It shows how much they care about people that are food insecure. Right now we're seeing families that are working, individuals, they're passionate and they want to make sure that people have food on the table. That's very obvious, and that's a huge donation, so we're very thankful that Domino's has stepped up," Muir stated.

Domino’s Pizza opened their first Canadian location back in 1983 in Winnipeg, Manitoba.