Don't be surprised if there's an increase in cases of the common cold

Don't be surprised if you hear about more people dealing with a case of the common cold.

The acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex thinks it's reasonable to conclude there will be a greater number of respiratory-related communicable diseases, now that Ontario's mask mandate has been lifted.

The list of respiratory-related communicable diseases includes the common cold and influenza.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Acting Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex, told Thursday's meeting of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Board of Directors that it's fair to be cautious.

"A lot of respiratory transmittable disease were suppressed because people were wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and minimizing large gatherings," he says.

Ontario's COVID-19 mask mandate for almost all indoor spaces lifted on March 21.

"As we move forward with public measure relaxations, it would be anticipated, it's only reasonable to conclude there would be a greater number of communicable diseases that are respiratory communicable diseases," says Dr. Shanker Nesathurai.

He told the board of directors it's something the public health service is monitoring and that it remains a concern moving forward.

On March 22, the health unit reported the first case of Influenza A in the region.

Nesathurai did point out we are near the end of the influenza season.

COVID-19 mask mandates remain in effect until April 27 in select areas, including public transit, health-care settings, long-term care homes and congregate care settings.