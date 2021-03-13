Don't Rush It: Kusmierczyk on U.S. Plan to Reopen Border by July 4

A local MP is reacting to a call from a U.S. congressman to fully reopen the border by July 4.

In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, New York Republican Brian Higgins has asked Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to get the wheels turning on a plan to lift COVID-19 restrictions.

But Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk believes a July 4 reopening may be pushing it.

He says Canadian health officials will have a say on easing restrictions as well.

"We're going to be guided by our Canadian public health officials when it comes to the time to start relaxing or easing borders. Even though, with the vaccines coming here, we know that there's light at the end of the tunnel, but we're not there yet."

Kusmierczyk says a possible third wave or the many variants circulating could throw a wrench into any reopening plan.

"We're facing a potential third wave in parts of the country. We've seen the emergence of new variants as well too. So we'll make that decision not based on what our American friends and neighbours are looking forward to do, but we're going to base that decision on the best advice of Canadian public health officials."

He says the safety of Canadians will always be the top priority.

"The decision to close or open the border is our decision because our first priority, first and foremost, is the health and safety of Canadians and the health and safety of cross-border communities like ours. So I think we have to be very cautious."

Last week, in his first public address since moving into the White House in January, Biden raised the idea of beginning to gain what he called "independence from this virus'' by the Fourth of July.

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 — the restrictions have been renewed every month since with the current extension set to expire March 21, 2021.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon