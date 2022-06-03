Dongshin Motech locating $60-million supply plant near Windsor Airport

A South Korean company will officially open its first North American plant in Windsor to supply the $5-billion NextStar Energy electric vehicle battery plant in the city.

Dongshin Motech has signed a lease agreement with the City of Windsor for a 12-acre piece of land off Wheelton Drive near Windsor Airport to build a to locate their 170,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

The $60-million investment, which could grow to as much as $90-million, will create 300 new jobs.

The plant will manufacture battery casings for the lithium-ion batteries to be produced at the new EV battery plant, a joint venture between LG Energy and Stellantis.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says LG told them we can expect an additional 1,000 to 1,500 supply chain jobs as a result of the EV battery plant investment.

Dilkens hopes this is the first of very many to come.

"While they are being lured through the tremendous investment that LG and Stellantis are making across town, I know they have already started the process of securing additional investment and potential clients to expand their operations," he says.

Chief Executive Officer of DongShin Motech Ltd., Choon Woo Lim, says ever since Poland, they have wanted to continue their strong relationship with LG Energy Solutions and they wanted to continue that relationship in Windsor.

He also noted the tremendous support they are receiving from the City of Windsor as reason for selecting the region for the company's first North American facility.

Dongshin Motech already has a supply plant right next to LG Energy Solutions battery plant in Poland.

The company is aiming to finish constructing the Windsor factory by September 2023 with a goal of supplying battery cell casings to NextStar Energy by May or June of 2024.

Dongshin Motech Ltd.specializes in automotive components. Founded in 1995, the firm now employs over 600 individuals in South Korea, Poland and India.