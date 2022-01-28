Donut supporting Special Olympics available this weekend at Tim Hortons

The Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of Special Olympics Canada is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

To kick off celebrations, the organization is asking the community to head to Tim Hortons this weekend.

The restaurant is backing the Special Olympics movement by selling #ChooseToInclude donuts with all the proceeds going to support the more than 41,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities across Canada.

Residents who purchase a donut are asked to take a picture with it, write a short caption and post it to social media using the hashtag #ChooseToInclude.

The donuts are available Saturday and Sunday at all Tim Hortons locations.