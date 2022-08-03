iHeartRadio
Doug Ford says he is working to add more health-care workers to the system

Premier Doug Ford says he's doing everything in his power to add more health-care workers to the system.

But he's indicating that won't include repealing wage restraint legislation or increasing a retention bonus for nurses.

 Emergency departments across Ontario have been forced to close for hours or days at a time this summer due to staffing shortages.

Nursing groups, hospital executives and other health-care professionals and advocates have said that burnout after being on the COVID-19 front lines for more than two years and not being properly compensated have caused people to leave the profession in droves.

