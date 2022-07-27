Doug Pitre appointed as Tecumseh ward one councillor

The Town of Tecumseh have appointed a new councillor for the empty ward one seat.

During Tuesday's meeting, council appointed Doug Pitre, who was the former Fire Chief of Tecumseh, as ward one councillor until the Municipal Election takes place.

The seat has sat empty since the previous councillor, Andrew Dowie resigned after being elected as the MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh last month.

Council was required under the Municipal Act to fill the seat, either by appointing a previous election candidate who has consented to accept the office if appointed, or by issuing a call for nominees and appointing a qualified candidate from the submissions.

Eight candidates were in the running for the seat.

Pitre has already announced that he does not have any plans to run as a councillor in the October Municipal Election.