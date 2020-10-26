Dougall Walmart Latest COVID-19 Exposure Point

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added another location to its list of possible COVID-19 exposure points.

The latest — the Walmart at 3120 Dougall Ave in Windsor.

According to the health unit, those who attended the store on October 18 between 9am and 1:30pm, October 20 from 12:45pm to 11pm and October 21 between 4pm and 8pm may have been exposed to the virus.

The incidents are considered low risk, but as a precaution the health unit is asking anyone who visited the store on the dates in question to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

More information on possible exposure sites and what to do if you think you're experiencing symptoms can be found on the health unit's website.