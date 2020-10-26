iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Dougall Walmart Latest COVID-19 Exposure Point

AM800-NEWS-COVID-19-MAP

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added another location to its list of possible COVID-19 exposure points.

The latest — the Walmart at 3120 Dougall Ave in Windsor.

According to the health unit, those who attended the store on October 18 between 9am and 1:30pm, October 20 from 12:45pm to 11pm and October 21 between 4pm and 8pm may have been exposed to the virus.

The incidents are considered low risk, but as a precaution the health unit is asking anyone who visited the store on the dates in question to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

More information on possible exposure sites and what to do if you think you're experiencing symptoms can be found on the health unit's website.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE