Dove Pin campaign launched by Hospice to support patients and families

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County has been offering compassionate end-of-life care to the community for over 40 years, and now they've come up with a way to commemorate that.

The Hospice has introduced a Dove Pin, which is a one-inch dove-shaped lapel pin designed to be a heartfelt representation of not only Hospice, but the thousands of patients and families that have been involved in the region.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Katharen Bortolin from the Hospice says this is the first time they're selling these pins.

"We are really excited because it was a thought we had, but no more than a concept to us because we do a lot of good work here but making something like this is not part of our day to day work," says Bortolin. "So we reached out to our friends at Ground Effects LTD and Mega Mold International, and they made it happen."

Each pin will be offered by donation with all funds raised directly supporting care for local Hospice patients and families.

She says anyone interested who may be out and about running errands this weekend will have an opportunity to get one.

"We will have available for debit, credit and cash at 15 locations," she says. "Basically if you're running errands this Friday, Saturday or Sunday you're probably going hit one of these spots. Home Hardware, Metro, Rexall, Sobeys, Shoppers, and Zehrs, if you need anything out and you're running around the community you're probably going to find one of our volunteers."

The Hospice is about 50 per cent government funded, which means they fundraise every year to take care of patients and families, and that's where any funds raised through the pins will go.

"The really important thing is the services we offer are all at no cost. We take care of patients and families at the end of life, and it's a really tough time so cost shouldn't be the thing they're thinking about," says Bortolin. "Events like this and campaigns like this, as well as donations that anyone makes this weekend, will directly stay in Windsor-Essex and support care at our hospices."

Hospice volunteers will be offering pins at more than 15 locations across Windsor-Essex this upcoming weekend.