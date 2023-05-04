iHeartRadio
'Dove Pin Campaign' raises close to $60,000


The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County is thanking the public after a successful 'dove pin campaign.'

The organization says the campaign raised more than $58,000.

The dove-shaped lapel pins were available for a donation across 32 locations last weekend in Windsor-Essex.

It was the second year for the campaign.

Photo courtesy: The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County

Last year, 10,000 pins were sold raising more than $35,000 for hospice.

The two-year total now stands at $93,500.

Money raised will directly support care for local Hospice patients and families. 

