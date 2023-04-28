Dove pins return in support of hospice patients and families 

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County has been offering compassionate end-of-life care to the community for over 40 years.

Last year, The Hospice introduced a one-inch dove-shaped lapel pin designed to be a heartfelt representation of not only Hospice, but the thousands of patients and families that have been involved in the region.

In 2022, more than 10,000 pins were purchased by donation, raising more than $35,000 for The Hospice.

The pin is again available this year thanks to the help and generosity of Ground Effects LTD and Mega Mold International with the Dove Pins designed and manufactured locally.

Hospice Volunteers will be offering pins at more than 32 locations across Windsor-Essex through the April 28-30 weekend, including various Home Hardware, Metro, Rexall, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys and Zehrs locations, as well as at Colasanti's Tropical Gardens, Anna's Garden, and Cindy's Home and Garden.

Each pin will be offered by donation, and all funds raised will directly support care for local Hospice patients and families.

A list of locations where pins will be made available as well as additional information about the campaign can be found here.