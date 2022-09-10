Dowie tables motion in support of Ojibway Urban Park

The MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh has tabled a motion in the provincial legislature to help facilitate the creation of the Ojibway National Urban Park.

Andrew Dowie's motion states: That, in the opinion of this House, the Government of Ontario should consider integrating the Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve with adjacent lands under the management of Parks Canada to facilitate the creation of Ojibway National Urban Park as part of an overall strategy to protect local endangered species and natural heritage areas, aid flood mitigation efforts, create publicly accessible greenspace and further encourage ecotourism in Windsor-Essex.

It's virtually identical to Motion 1 introduced by Windsor-West MPP Lisa Gretzky earlier this week.

Dowie says the reason for his motion is because procedurally they're not able to amend private motions, and there was something flagged by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks he'd like to correct.

"There was an issue flagged with her motion in terms of the land management piece that the Ministry did not want to pre-judge the outcome of future discussions with the Government of Canada in terms of how the lands of the national urban park would be managed."

His motion retains the vast majority of the language of the original one, but it substitutes that the Government of Ontario should consider integrating the Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve with adjacent lands under the management of Parks Canada to facilitate the creation of Ojibway National Urban Park.

"And that's the sole and distinct difference between the motions. My hope with this is we are going to achieve exactly what member Gretzky was trying to achieve in that it would encourage the Government of Canada to initiate its partner committee discussions and get the ball rolling on getting this urban park up and running as quickly as we can," Dowie said.

He says it's a complicated process where you're having to deal with multiple levels of government and some private entities owning land, and having some also cross different municipal boundaries.

However, Dowie says the provincial government lead by Premier Doug Ford is committed to the creation of the Ojibway National Urban Park.

"And we're just waiting for the federal government to really get the ball rolling for getting the partner committee together so that we can have a seat at the table, have the discussions as to how best organize the national urban park," he continued. "And ensure that all the lands, not just the provincial lands, but the municipal lands, the private lands and the federal lands are all managed in the best possible way."

Dowie pointed to Rouge National Urban Park as a comparison for a timeline of completion for the Ojibway National Urban Park.

He says that was a similar situation where there was multiple land ownership to deal with, and it took four to five years to complete.

- with files from AM800's The Shift