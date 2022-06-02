Dowie wins Windsor-Tecumseh, turning it blue provincially for first time in 93 years
Progressive Conservative candidate Andrew Dowie has disrupted a nearly century-long trend by being declared the winner of the Windsor-Tecumseh riding.
Dowie defeated Liberal candidate Gary Kaschak, NDP candidate Gemma Grey-Hall, and Ontario Party candidate Steven Gifford.
With all polls reporting, Dowie received 17,673 votes while Grey-Hall has 11,532, and Kaschak has 5,580.
In his speech to supporters, Dowie says it wouldn't have been possible without his loyal volunteers, friends and family.
"This election campaign was nothing short of extraordinary, the positivity, we dared to dream that 93 years of history could actually be reversed," he said.
Dowie says they challenged the status quo and beat the odds to elect an Ontario PC in a riding that hadn't in such a long time.
"I mean just the last couple of weeks have you read about the possibility of me winning? A PC candidate would have to truly be taken seriously as a contender in Windsor-Tecumseh. Together we achieved the highest provincial vote for a Conservative candidate in this riding during this century and I couldn't be happier."
Dowie, who's also a councillor for the Town of Tecumseh, says the PC majority government will be a great thing for the area.
"Companies are coming to Ontario again, they're not leaving in droves like they did only four years ago. Billions of investment right here in our riding. The LG-Stellantis EV battery plant, the province's economic development ministry and the City of Windsor did a heck of a job landing that plant," Dowie said.
By winning the seat, Dowie turned the riding blue for the first time in 93 years.
- with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson