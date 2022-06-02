Dowie wins Windsor-Tecumseh, turning it blue provincially for first time in 93 years

Progressive Conservative candidate Andrew Dowie has disrupted a nearly century-long trend by being declared the winner of the Windsor-Tecumseh riding.

Dowie defeated Liberal candidate Gary Kaschak, NDP candidate Gemma Grey-Hall, and Ontario Party candidate Steven Gifford.

With all polls reporting, Dowie received 17,673 votes while Grey-Hall has 11,532, and Kaschak has 5,580.

In his speech to supporters, Dowie says it wouldn't have been possible without his loyal volunteers, friends and family.

"This election campaign was nothing short of extraordinary, the positivity, we dared to dream that 93 years of history could actually be reversed," he said.