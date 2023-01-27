Down week at Windsor Assembly Plant
The Windsor Assembly Plant will be down next week.
According to a tweet from Unifor Local 444, production at the plant has been cancelled the week of January 30.
The post states "production employees should not report to work unless directed by their supervisor."
Skilled Trades and apprentices should report for regular shifts.
Thursday morning, 444 posted production at the plant has been scheduled for Saturday and employees are to report to work for their regular shift.