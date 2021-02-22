Downtown Aquatic Centre to Open as Temporary Homeless Shelter

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre is being opened as a temporary shelter for the homeless.

According to a release, city officials say the downtown site will be up and running on Wednesday and will continue to be operational until the order is lifted at the Downtown Mission.

With support from the Canadian Red Cross, city officials say the Aquatic Centre will be running thanks to staff from a number of local agencies including the Canadian Mental Health Association, Family Services Windsor Essex, and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says "We must come together as a community to support those who need help the most during this public health crisis. In 2020, the City of Windsor provided the Downtown Mission with approximately 1 million dollars in emergency funding to support their operations during the ongoing pandemic. And when the Health Unit was forced to shut their facility, the City of Windsor mobilized resources quickly to open this temporary emergency shelter at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre. We all need to do our part."