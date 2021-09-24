Downtown BIA hosts final street closure of the season

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is hosting its final street closure of the season this weekend.

DWBIA chair Brian Yeomans says it's been a successful season and feels establishments have seen a boost in business.

He says live entertainment will be featured throughout the core.

"Live entertainment at various locations throughout the downtown, on University, Maiden Lane, on Ouellette at couple spots," says Yeomans. "We have different times of entertainment. We have security at each of the barricades."

Yeomans says the BIA has held six street closures this season.

"I think all things considered with everything with everything that's been going on with restrictions and what not, I think it's been a huge success," says Yeomans. "The businesses have really seen a boost in visitors and guests. People downtown walking about."

He says the timing of some of the street closures have been really good.

"Labour Day weekend we had a bunch of sports teams in at the hotels so visitors travelling, tourists and so forth, it was great for the downtown," says Yeomans.

The street closures which include extended patios began at 5pm Friday and wrap up Saturday night.

Ouellette Avenue from Riverside Drive to Wyandotte will be shut down.

A portion of University Avenue will also be closed along with Pitt Street.